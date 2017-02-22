Grovetown ranks as one of Georgia's safest cities

If you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, you do not have to look very far. Grovetown has been ranked the second-safest city in the state of Georgia. New York-based research company ValuePenguin rates cities based on FBI crime statistics.

"It's what we turn into the state every month," says Scott Wheatley, director of Grovetown public safety. "They pick violent crimes. It can be up to domestics or it can be a rape or a murder. There's several different categories that they look at."

Grovetown had zero murders in 2015, one in 2016, and zero so far this year. Larceny makes up almost 60% of all crime in the city. With a population of about 15,000 that's expected to grow to nearly 19,000 in the next five years, twenty-two officers may not be enough to keep the rap sheet light.

"We are trying to implement some plans for future budgets to add additional officers each year to keep up with the growth of the city," says Wheatley. He expects the Department of Public Safety's $1.7 million budget, which is split with the fire department, to fatten up. "Well over a million dollars with equipment and salaries. It's probably definitely going to be over a million dollars."

It is not known what this means for taxes, yet. And law enforcement gets its fair share of help in keeping violent crimes down.

"It works both ways with law enforcement," says Wheatley. "We can't do it by ourselves. We have to have their eyes and ears, as well as ours, out on the street."

Grovetown resident, Lamont Toran, says Wheatley is right on the money. "The police presence is very pronounced here I definitely feel safe. Any time you're driving through, you just always know that someone's there."

But another resident, Zachariah Merritt, was a little torn on the city's safety ranking. "Kind of and kind of not really because Grovetown is very quiet. But at the same time, there's a lot of hidden stuff just like every other city."

Regardless, it is news the city can be proud of. "I think it's a huge honor from everybody that works for the department of public safety and the city, in general, and who lives here to be named one of the safest cities in Georgia," says Wheatley.

This is Grovetown's second straight year in the top twenty safest cities in Georgia. A link to the study can be found here: https://www.valuepenguin.com/2016/safest-places-georgia

