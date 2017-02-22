Augusta Transit holds open public meeting for new bus routes

A day after the transit system proposed 2 new bus routes to the commission, the community got a chance to have its say.

For many the comments didn't center on new routes but old problems and while expansion is important, reliability is in need of attention too.

Bus riders say they are excited for change, but there are issues right now that need to be fixed.

"More frequent buses on a more timely basis will be helpful," says one rider.

"At this point they run so far off schedule that it throws your whole day off," says Orell Plummer, another bus rider. In fact, Plummer's 4 years of riding experience has convinced him to get to the stop early because of those unreliable schedules. "Any thriving city has a great transportation system."

Plummer joined others in adding suggestions about the two routes. Consultants will use these suggestions to make a final presentation to the board in May.

"We're just hoping to clear everything up and everybody's held accountable and everything changes for the better," says Plummer .

Even the board understands that a growing CSRA means a growing need for reliable public transportation. "The amount of people we have here in Augusta there's no reason why we shouldn't have a thriving system as far as transportation and we don't have that right now but we definitely need it," explains Orell.

If you didn't have a chance to attend the meeting, your voice can still be heard. You can click this link for more information

