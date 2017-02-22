High 5 4 Kids: Layla Higgins

This week on High 5 4 Kids we introduce you to a young lady who has intentions on becoming the next Simone Biles.

She has already won over 50 medals and is only 7-years-old.

Throughout the Higgins household there's medals from bronze to gold all belonging to 7-year-old Layla.

"She knows what she wants and she knows how to achieve what she wants to get," says Linda Higgins, Layla's Mom. Linda says her daughter fell in love with the sport at the tender age of 4. And since then, Layla's passion began to grow. "Whatever you have that you want to strive for just keep pushing no matter what it is."

And on days when Layla doesn't have practice her home becomes her own personal gym

For their pregame ritual, Layla recites a special bible verse with her mom. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me Philippians 4:13.' says Layla. And she's already started thinking of bigger goals like what college she wants to attend.

"UCLA, LSU or University of Florida," she says.

And those aspirations have Linda feeling like "A proud mom, that's what I hashtag on Facebook #Proudmommy."

Layla says if the opportunity comes to pick either competing in the Olympics or going to college, she says college is her choice.

