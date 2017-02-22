Aiken Goodwill to hold Job Fair Boot Camp

The Aiken Goodwill Job Connection will hold a Job Fair Boot Camp at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. This is to prep job-seekers for a hospitality focused job fair set for 1-4 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at 1015 Pine Log Road.

The boot camp and job fair are free to job-seekers and employers, provided as part of Goodwill’s mission of offering job training and career development services to individuals in the community. Goodwill also will hold a job fair from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Snelling Center, 3179 Washington Road, Augusta.

The Feb. 27 Aiken Job Fair Boot Camp will help job-seekers prepare for available hospitality positions offered by employers at the March 2 Job Fair, including Aramark at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Gravatt Camp and Conference Centers, McDonald’s, The Stables Restaurant at Rose Hill Estate, Edgar’s Hospitality Group and Helms College. Goodwill’s Boot Camp program recently was named Volunteer Program of the Year by Goodwill International.

Participants in the Boot Camp receive priority admission to the Job Fair. To register, call 803-649-7694. Employers interested in participating in the job fair can contact Jennifer Hart, Goodwill Aiken Community Director, at , or at 803-649-7694.

