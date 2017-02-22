3 wanted for stealing mobile phones from Bobby Jones Walmart

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for three men they say stole mobile phone from a local Walmart.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the three suspects pictured in this article entered the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway on Feb. 10, 2017 and stole several phones. They reportedly hid the phones underneath their clothing and exited the store without paying for the items.

If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify these suspects, please contact Investigator Craid Cirillo at 706-541-3974.

