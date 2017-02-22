Expect road delays in Augusta due to half marathon Sunday

The Augusta University half marathon, 10K and 5K will cause road delays in Augusta this weekend. The event, sponsored by the Augusta Sports Council, will cause delays on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

The following list are roads you can expect to be affected:

Milledge Road from Lake Olmstead Stadium to Broad Street - Closed from 7-8:30 a.m.

Broad Street - Eastbound right land from Milledge Road to 7th Street - Closed from 7:30-9 a.m.

Crawford Avenue - Southbound right lane from Broad Street to Walton Way - Closed from 7:45-8:35 a.m.

Greene Street- Westbound right land from 9th Street to St. Sebastian Way - Closed from 8:30-9:15 a.m.

Milledge Road - Northbound lane from Walton Way to Broad Street- Closed from 8:15-8:45 a.m.

St. Sebastian Way - Southbound right lane from Greene Street to Walton Way - Closed from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Walton Way - Westbound right lane from St. Sebastian Way to Highland Avenue - Closed from 8:30-10 a.m.

Highland Avenue/Berckmans Road to Washington Road - Northbound lane - Closed from 8:45-10:45 a.m.

Washington Road - Eastbound right lane from Berckmans Road to Broad Street ramp - Closed from 9-11:15 a.m.

Broad Street - Eastbound left lane from ramp to Milledge Road - Closed from 9-11 a.m.

Broad Street - Westbound right lane from Milledge Road to Lakemont Drive - Closed from 8:20-11 a.m.

Lakemont Drive - Northbound Lane from Broad Street to Milledge Road - Closed from 8-11:30 a.m.

Laurel Lane - Eastbound and Westbound - Closed from 8-9 a.m.

Lake Olmstead Park - Be alert for runners and spectators inside and around the park - 7 a.m. - 12 p.m

