Whole Foods closes in Augusta, one of many recent grocery store closings

Whole Foods closes in Augusta, one of many recent grocery store closings

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Whole Foods in Augusta (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Whole Foods is struggling right now, closing nine stores nation-wide.

The store Washington Road opened just three years ago in 2014, but officials say profits just didn't meet expectations. Now, Whole Foods store joins the list of several other major grocery stores that have closed their doors within the last year. Folks in this area of town still have options, with three grocery stores on Washington Road within a mile.

But that's not the case for everyone. Just a few weeks ago, Kroger closed its 15th Street location: the only grocery store in downtown Augusta.

When you add in the Windsor Spring Road Food Lion and Deans Bridge Road Kroger also calling it quits this past spring, residents in South Augusta are left with limited access to healthy options. That creates the perfect storm for a food desert. And according to the USDA, areas gain this status when parts of a city with more than one hundred households that rely on public transportation don't have a store within a half a mile.

Commissioner Sean Frantom says that while he's concerned, he doesn't think these grocery store closings are related. "I don't know the economics of the Kroger. You know, we lost one in South Augusta and now we're losing this one. I don't know if they've been making money or not. I don't think there's a correlation. I think the traffic is one issue but at the end of the day, this has been a corporate policy that, they wouldn't have closed seven other stores"

Frantom says the commission has approved zoning for a Lidl Grocery store not far from this Whole Foods Location, so that should help bridge the gap. Whole Foods will take its last customer at this location at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

