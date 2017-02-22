UPDATE: Car goes off road, strikes tree on Shiloh Church Rd

Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for 5/22/17-5/28/17More >>
It's funny how things tend to come full circle. In the 1800s, the Augusta Canal was the high-tech innovation of its time, today it will be the backyard of the new Sibley Mill Cyber Center.More >>
If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display.More >>
Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools.More >>
On Friday, May 26th, the Annual Papa Joes Banjo-B-Q will be held at Evans Towne Center Park.More >>
