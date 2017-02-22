UPDATE: Car goes off road, strikes tree on Shiloh Church Rd

Investigators are on the scene of a collision on Shiloh Church Road in Aiken County.

According to Aiken County dispatch, it happened on the 3900 block of Shiloh Church Road near Mason Branch at around 6:30 a.m. This story is still developing.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. No one was injured in the collision.

