UPDATE: Car goes off road, strikes tree on Shiloh Church Rd - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Car goes off road, strikes tree on Shiloh Church Rd

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Investigators are on the scene of a collision on Shiloh Church Road in Aiken County.

According to Aiken County dispatch, it happened on the 3900 block of Shiloh Church Road near Mason Branch at around 6:30 a.m. This story is still developing.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. No one was injured in the collision.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Weekend Blitz 5/22/17-5/28/17

    Weekend Blitz 5/22/17-5/28/17

    Friday, May 26 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-05-26 18:19:09 GMT

    Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for 5/22/17-5/28/17

    More >>

    Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for 5/22/17-5/28/17

    More >>

  • Special Report: Augusta Canal history comes full circle

    Special Report: Augusta Canal history comes full circle

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:17:47 GMT
    Bridge over the Augusta Canal with mill in the background (WFXG)Bridge over the Augusta Canal with mill in the background (WFXG)

    It's funny how things tend to come full circle. In the 1800s, the Augusta Canal was the high-tech innovation of its time, today it will be the backyard of the new Sibley Mill Cyber Center.

    More >>

    It's funny how things tend to come full circle. In the 1800s, the Augusta Canal was the high-tech innovation of its time, today it will be the backyard of the new Sibley Mill Cyber Center.

    More >>

  • Mega Memorial Day Fireworks

    Mega Memorial Day Fireworks

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:54:31 GMT

    If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display.

    More >>

    If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly