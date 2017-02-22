New traffic light in front of Kroger on Lewiston Rd goes active

Columbia County residents can expect to see something new as they hit the road Wednesday morning. The stop light in front of the new Kroger on Lewiston Road will finally be fully operational.

It's been a long time coming, but this traffic signal is supposed to help ease traffic problems for all of the drivers that use Lewiston road to commute, especially in the morning. The signal was requested by the Kroger but Columbia County engineering will maintain the light.

We all know that traffic has been a major topic of discussion for the Lewiston Road area. The new lights should help readjust some traffic that comes through this road and Columbia County Engineering is also hoping that it will increase safety for drivers in the area. The technology for the new light will have adaptive traffic control system that most traffic lights in Columbia County have already.

Columbia County Engineering Director Steve Cassell says The light will adjust to the traffic demands throughout the day. "It's got an algorithm there so it's going to try to adjust based on the demand right then and there so you're not dealing with basically the same signal timing plan for an hour you've got something that's actually trying to fix issues it sees."

And of course, plans to overhaul traffic for the entire road are underway with the Lewiston Road Widening Project. That goes from Columbia Road to I-20. That project is said to be the long-term fix for this area's traffic congestion.

