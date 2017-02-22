Lane closures begin on River Watch Parkway in Augusta

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants you aware of some new lane closures that started Wednesday.

They're at the River Watch Parkway near the I-20 interchange. Crews will out there every day from 9am to 4 pm milling and paving. The closures are between the CSX Railroad and River Shoals Parkway. That area is shifting from 3 lanes to 2. Work is also being conducted on Alexander Drive, Claussen Drive, Quarry Road and more. The $5.3 million dollar project is partially funded by the Transportation Investment Act.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.