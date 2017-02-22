Tractor-trailer, bus collide on I-20 in Aiken Co

If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display.More >>
Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools.More >>
On Friday, May 26th, the Annual Papa Joes Banjo-B-Q will be held at Evans Towne Center Park.More >>
Hundreds of guests are expected this holiday weekend at Lake Thurmond. Park Rangers are on a mission to keep everyone safe. A big thing for boaters to note, the water level is still down.More >>
Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Westbound Bobby Jones Expressway at Peach Orchard Road. Richmond County Sheriff's Office dispatch tells FOX 54 the call came in at 11:11 a.m.More >>
