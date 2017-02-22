Tractor-trailer, bus collide on I-20 in Aiken Co - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tractor-trailer, bus collide on I-20 in Aiken Co

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident involving two large vehicles on I-20 in Aiken County.

According to officials, a tractor-trailer and tour bus collided at around 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 33 on I-20. No injuries are reported. There were no passengers on the bus. No lanes of traffic are blocked.

