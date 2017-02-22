Aiken County council approves funding for body cameras - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken County council approves funding for body cameras

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Council made the final vote on approving funding for body cameras for sheriff's office deputies. The council approved the cameras 7-1.

The cameras, installation and training have a cost of about $182,000. Over $142,000 of that is coming from a state grant. This is part of a greater push to get law enforcement throughout South Carolina equipped with body cameras.

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt feels the cameras will go a long way in boosting transparency. "Any time you can have more video, it's a good thing. Both in the prosecution of cases and it also helps explain what happens on any physical contact between deputies and citizens."

Every uniformed deputy will wear one, but it will be a few more months before we see them in action.

Another hot-button issue will be decided at the next Aiken County council meeting on Tuesday, March 7th. That topic: the new animal tethering ordinance.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

