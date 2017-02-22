Some parents becoming increasingly worried about bullying in Richmond County schools

The recent streak of bad publicity for Richmond County schools is not over yet.

Several parents attended Monday's Richmond County school board meeting, voicing their concerns about bullying in public schools; and they were not alone. Parents brought along the New Order Human Rights group for some added firepower. The group says more than ten parents with kids in Richmond County schools reached out to it, all within the last week.

One mother of Glenn Hills Middle School children, Gina Gomez, says the bullying is getting so bad, she is keeping her daughter and son at home. "She comes home and there's tries that she cries. And I even have my son, who does not want to go back go the school. I had to keep him out last week because of these threats."

Gonzalez's twelve-year-old daughter received multiple threats against her life on social media. She presented the comments at the meeting.

The parents say they will pursue legal action if the bullying is not fully taken care of. Richmond County's board of education requested that Gonzalez return with paperwork describing the threats against her daughter. New Order's president, Gerald Rose, says that is not enough. He will not relent until he stops receiving calls from parents worried about the safety of their kids.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.