Update: Richmond County Commission doesn't pass motion on private landfill yet

Will allowing a new landfill in Richmond County put your health at risk? That's what a former Commissioner is saying.

The County has been debating the value of allowing a private, Construction and Demolition landfill to go in near the airport.

For the 2nd week in a row, the main discussion was whether to give Dixon Airline permission to build a private landfill near Augusta Regional Airport.

"The overflow of almost anything they put up can contaminate the streams, river, etc," says Moses Todd.

Todd, a former commissioner in the early 90's says environmental concerns are his biggest issue. After-all there are several sources of water near the proposed landfill including the Savannah River. "It's a strictly environmental impact that we can have led contamination in groundwater and in surface water."

Instead of voting on whether to allow the landfill, the Board made a motion to allow modifications to the waste management plan so private companies can start digging landfills anywhere it's approved.

"It was a good compromise we're going to update our solid waste management plan go out for public comment and we're going to see what the public wants to do moving forward," says Mark Johnson, Director of Environmental Services. Johnson says this is the best way to get the public involved before the Board makes a move on a new landfill.

But Todd says there is no compromise, only one solution. "My advice to the commission is to deny it,"

