UPDATE: Augusta man arrested, linked to 2 home invasions in North Augusta

UPDATE: An Augusta man was arrested after a home invasion in North Augusta Wednesday. Police linked the man to another home invasion from earlier the same week.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, officers were called out to a home on Winburn Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a reported burglary. Reports show that a man broke into the home and held the homeowners at gunpoint, demanding property. A struggle ensued and the suspect fled on foot. With the help of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, officers established a perimeter and eventually located twenty-five-year-old Javier Jquin West hiding nearby. West was taken to Public Safety Headquarters and booked.

An investigation linked West to another home invasion that happened on Yardley Drive the day before. He has since been taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Burglary, Kidnapping and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

UPDATE: According to North Augusta Public Safety official, two homeowners were robbed at Yardley Street.

He says both victims, a white female and male sustained minor injuries including the man who was hit in the ear with a gun.

The suspect was at the home for about 10 minutes going through drawers and then ran out the back door.

So far police have not caught the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to North Augusta Public Safety Dispatch, there's a suspect on the run from a possible home invasion.

Dispatch tells us they got a call around 6:00 pm about a home possibly being robbed on Yardley drive in North Augusta.

As of now there are no injuries. Crews are at the scene and we'll update you once we get more information.

