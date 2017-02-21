UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Augusta girl found - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Augusta girl found

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office canceled the alert for Kaymaya Greene Wednesday morning. According to officials, the girl has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for eleven-year-old Kaymaya Greene.

According to deputies, Greene was last seen on Feb. 18 on Virginia Avenue in Augusta. They say she was seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans with black and blue Jordan tennis shoes.

Greene has been seen in the area of Dogwood Terrace riding a pink bicycle. If you have any information, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mega Memorial Day Fireworks

    Mega Memorial Day Fireworks

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:54:31 GMT

    If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display.

    More >>

    If you're looking to enjoy some fireworks for Memorial Day look no further. The North Augusta Green Jackets will host a fireworks display.

    More >>

  • Lt. Governor Cagle Announces Appointments to Education Turnaround Advisory Council

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:46 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:46:33 GMT
    Kim Evans appointed to Education Turnaround Advisory CouncilKim Evans appointed to Education Turnaround Advisory Council

    Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools. 

    More >>

    Lt. Governor Casey Cagle announced Kim Evans and Cassandra Washington as his appointments to the Education Turnaround Advisory Council. Passed during the 2017 Legislative Session, the First Priority Act creates an advisory council to support the State Board of Education and the new Chief Turnaround Officer in our efforts to assist school systems in turning around perennially low performing schools. 

    More >>

  • 8th annual Banjo-B-Q this weekend

    8th annual Banjo-B-Q this weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:35 AM EDT2017-05-26 14:35:19 GMT

    On Friday, May 26th, the Annual Papa Joes Banjo-B-Q will be held at Evans Towne Center Park.

    More >>

    On Friday, May 26th, the Annual Papa Joes Banjo-B-Q will be held at Evans Towne Center Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly