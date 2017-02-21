UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Augusta girl found - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Augusta girl found

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office canceled the alert for Kaymaya Greene Wednesday morning. According to officials, the girl has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for eleven-year-old Kaymaya Greene.

According to deputies, Greene was last seen on Feb. 18 on Virginia Avenue in Augusta. They say she was seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans with black and blue Jordan tennis shoes.

Greene has been seen in the area of Dogwood Terrace riding a pink bicycle. If you have any information, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

