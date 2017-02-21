GDOT launches new driver assistance program in Augusta Metro area

If you get into a bind out on one of our interstates, don’t panic. The Georgia Department of Transportation says their new program “CHAMP” is underway.

It’s purpose is to assist you on the roads when needed. CHAMP stands for the Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program.

Crews with equipped truck are now patrolling I-16, I-20 and I-520 in the Augusta Metro area providing free services.

They help with anything from traffic accidents, clearing debris, and offer motorist assistance.

“They’re equipped. They have a few gallons of gas to get you to the next exit. Some other items, first aid kit, that kind of thing. Tools to help you change a tire, get you some coolant fluid if your car is running hot to get your vehicle safely down the road," explained Kyle Collins with GDOT.

This program is launching in every district expect the Atlanta area, and is being funded by the Transportation Funding Act of 2015. Our area is the second district now to get it started.

