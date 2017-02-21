Augusta Transit hosting open house to discuss comprehensive anal - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Transit hosting open house to discuss comprehensive analysis

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The City of Augusta is conducting a comprehensive operational analysis of the Augusta Public Transit system and they want to hear from you.

According to the city website, the goal of the study is to improve transit service for existing and potential riders.

Residents will be briefed on initial route and schedule concepts, improved access to retail destination, and service to Fort Gordon.

The event will take place Tuesday, February 21st at the Jamestown Community Center located at 3647 Karleen Road in Hephzibah. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

A second event will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd from 3:00 pm-5:00p.m. at the Augusta-Richmond County Library.

You can visit www.connectaugusta.com for more information.

