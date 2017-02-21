Local students to compete in National Science Bowl

A team of students are participating in an upcoming competition to determine the team to represent our region in the National Science Bowl (NSB). This is the 27th NSB which was launched to interest today's youth in pursuing careers in science and math. This regional competition will be held at USC Aiken on Saturday February 25, 2017.

The winner of the regional competition will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in NSB from April 27 to May 1. The winner of the national competition will win prizes for the team members and their schools.

Teams from the following local schools are competing in the regional competition: Aiken High, Midland Valley High, Curtis Baptist, Davidson Magnet, Evans High, Greenbrier High, Lakeside High, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet, and Westminster Schools of Augusta.

