Local students to compete in National Science Bowl

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest days of the year for America's roads. It's also a weekend when many people choose to consume alcohol. AAA and Budweiser recommend that you plan ahead and find another safe way home. However, if you did not plan ahead, they are proving you with a safe way home.More >>
Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest days of the year for America's roads. It's also a weekend when many people choose to consume alcohol. AAA and Budweiser recommend that you plan ahead and find another safe way home. However, if you did not plan ahead, they are proving you with a safe way home.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 27th. The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Aiken Train Depot. It will proceed down Park Avenue then turn right onto Laurens Street, ending at Betsy's on the Corner.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 27th. The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Aiken Train Depot. It will proceed down Park Avenue then turn right onto Laurens Street, ending at Betsy's on the Corner.More >>
North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that's got 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it. The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new stadium was Thursday morning and construction is right on schedule. FOX 54's John Domol was at the groundbreaking and has reaction from the team ownership.More >>
North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that's got 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it. The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new stadium was Thursday morning and construction is right on schedule. FOX 54's John Domol was at the groundbreaking and has reaction from the team ownership.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in the April robbery of the Augusta Apple Store. The man wanted for questioning is twenty-four-year-old Brent Partridge.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in the April robbery of the Augusta Apple Store. The man wanted for questioning is twenty-four-year-old Brent Partridge.More >>
An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.More >>
An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.More >>
DeVos and Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark got into a heated exchange over funding for schools that may discriminate against students.More >>
DeVos and Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark got into a heated exchange over funding for schools that may discriminate against students.More >>
An app called ClassDojo allows teachers and students to share what happens in real time and is used in more than 130 countries.More >>
An app called ClassDojo allows teachers and students to share what happens in real time and is used in more than 130 countries.More >>
South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she's concerned after she was informed she wouldn't be able to speak at the Board meeting in Allendale County Monday night.More >>
South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she's concerned after she was informed she wouldn't be able to speak at the Board meeting in Allendale County Monday night.More >>
Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety. Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals.More >>
Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety. Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals.More >>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.More >>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.More >>
The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics in Richmond County has been getting a lot of attention lately. And a lot of it has not been reassuring to parents.More >>
The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics in Richmond County has been getting a lot of attention lately. And a lot of it has not been reassuring to parents.More >>
Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.More >>
Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>