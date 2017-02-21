Suspects wanted in CSRA Walmart credit card fraud scheme - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspects wanted in CSRA Walmart credit card fraud scheme

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Walmart card fraud scheme suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Walmart card fraud scheme suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying two suspects who have allegedly been using cloned credit cards at Walmarts in the CSRA.

According to the sheriff's office between Dec. 31, 2016 and Feb. 2, 2017, the suspects pictured in this article have used gift cards reprogrammed with stolen debit and credit card numbers to purchase gift cards in area Walmarts. The suspects reportedly use self-checkout lines and have discovered a way to beat the original cards' embedded chips. So far, cards from SRP Federal Credit Union, Augusta Metro Federal Credit Union, Augusta VAH Bank and Security Federal.

If you are able to identify these suspects or have any information about this case, please contact Investigator Randy Chambers at 706-541-3901 or rchambers@columbiacountyso.org. You may also Contact SSGT Ken Summers at 706-541-1044.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    •   
