A look at the AU Columbia County hospital

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest days of the year for America's roads. It's also a weekend when many people choose to consume alcohol. AAA and Budweiser recommend that you plan ahead and find another safe way home. However, if you did not plan ahead, they are proving you with a safe way home.More >>
The 2017 Aiken Memorial Day Parade will take place Saturday, May 27th. The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Aiken Train Depot. It will proceed down Park Avenue then turn right onto Laurens Street, ending at Betsy's on the Corner.More >>
North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that's got 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it. The groundbreaking for the GreenJackets' new stadium was Thursday morning and construction is right on schedule. FOX 54's John Domol was at the groundbreaking and has reaction from the team ownership.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in the April robbery of the Augusta Apple Store. The man wanted for questioning is twenty-four-year-old Brent Partridge.More >>
An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.More >>
Doctors at Augusta University are determined to keep pregnant women and new moms from dying across Georgia. The state currently has one the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation.More >>
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.More >>
The American Academy of Pediatrics says fruit juice should be limited for children and for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Living in Georgia may be contributing to the aging of your skin.More >>
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Corporation is quietly reducing the amount of sugar added to some of its popular sodas and added artificial sweeteners to maintain the same taste.More >>
Columbia County's new rules governing signs is going through its last vote tonight. This would be the second and possibly last hearing before the board of commissioners.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
