A look at the AU Columbia County hospital

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has canceled the search for Sanquan Yking Nipper. He has turned himself in.More >>
A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month outside of a hotel in Sumter.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at H. Odell Weeks in the City of Aiken.More >>
Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for 5/22/17-5/28/17More >>
It's funny how things tend to come full circle. In the 1800s, the Augusta Canal was the high-tech innovation of its time, today it will be the backyard of the new Sibley Mill Cyber Center.More >>
Doctors at Augusta University are determined to keep pregnant women and new moms from dying across Georgia. The state currently has one the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation.More >>
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.More >>
The American Academy of Pediatrics says fruit juice should be limited for children and for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Living in Georgia may be contributing to the aging of your skin.More >>
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Corporation is quietly reducing the amount of sugar added to some of its popular sodas and added artificial sweeteners to maintain the same taste.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to sign a bill affecting Georgia families on Monday afternoon.More >>
