A look at the AU Columbia County hospital

UPDATE: Earlier this week, it was announced that Augusta University has purchased the land for their new one-hundred-bed hospital in Columbia County.

If you'd like to see what the new facility is expected to look like, we've assembled a photo gallery from a presentation about the hospital. Augusta University Media Relations Coordinator Denise Parrish tells FOX 54 that the presentation, which is from July 2014, is not final and aspects of the facility may change before its final approval.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to a release from Augusta University and health system officials, the organization is preparing to celebrate the purchase of an 82-acre parcel in Grovetown where they plan to build Columbia County’s first hospital.

The site of the new AU Medical Center will be off of I-20 near Exit 190 in Grovetown.

In 2014, AU Medical Center was issued a Certificate of Need to build a one-hundred-bed hospital in Columbia County by the Georgia Department of Community Health.The Level II trauma center represents a $150 million investment in Columbia County.

Plans for the facility include an 18-bed emergency department; six operating rooms, with pre- and post-anesthesia care units; and 24 dedicated intensive care and seventy-six medical-surgical rooms with universal beds for the bulk of the inpatient care.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 24th at 2:00 p.m.

