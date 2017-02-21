Augusta teacher recruiting parents to help fix county's failing schools

An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for theft. 43-year-old Andy Ware Johnson is wanted by investigators for questioning in reference to a felony theft, specifically, 'theft by conversion'.More >>
An Augusta resident's dog is set to be put down after being attacked by a rabid raccoon. Richmond County Animal Control was called out to the home on Plantation Road in South Augusta on the morning of May 18.More >>
Georgia DOT crews are working to complete repairs to the canal bridge and concrete slabs near the GA/SC state line. Repairs that aren't completed today will be finished Tuesday, May 30. Westbound lanes will be closed to facilitate the repairs.More >>
A garbage truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Richmond County.More >>
An app called ClassDojo allows teachers and students to share what happens in real time and is used in more than 130 countries.More >>
South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman says she's concerned after she was informed she wouldn't be able to speak at the Board meeting in Allendale County Monday night.More >>
Finals week can be a stressful time for any student. So who wouldn't like to have a puppy to help relieve that anxiety. Georgia Military College will have therapy dogs on its Augusta campus to help students relieve stress during finals.More >>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.More >>
The Georgia School for Innovation and The Classics in Richmond County has been getting a lot of attention lately. And a lot of it has not been reassuring to parents.More >>
Concerned school officials and community leaders in Orangeburg County will hold a forum Monday to talk about the reintroduction of a bill that would merge three school districts into one.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
For each and every South Carolina State University student who received a diploma Friday night, it’s a special achievement they’ll proudly have forever.More >>
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.More >>
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.More >>
