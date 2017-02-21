Augusta teacher recruiting parents to help fix county's failing schools

A local teacher is taking the lead on an effort to turn Richmond County's failing schools around and recruiting parents to help.

Just last week, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal called Richmond County out by name at his budget signing in Augusta. "The Richmond County School system has some work to do." One of Georgia's most powerful voices, the governor himself, says the Richmond County school system needs to make progress. "They have too many chronically failing schools."

The facts are crystal clear: out of fifty-eight Richmond County schools, twenty-one are deemed "chronically failing" according to the Governor's Office for Student Achievement. And the number has risen by two since 2016. Richmond County only trails DeKalb County at twenty-six and the Atlanta Public School District at twenty-three for the most in the state.

"We are aware of the issues, we know there is a problem." Headlines for all the wrong reasons keep Richmond County special education teacher Renika Green from getting a good night's rest. She's sick and tired of playing the blame game. "We are aware that there are issues and deficits and problems. I want us to move away from pointing the finger."

That's why Green is launching the West Augusta Parent Academy in hopes of restoring the parents' faith that their children are getting a quality education in Richmond County. The academy will give parents a more hands-on approach to helping their child succeed: training in not only academics but also help at home for the parents.

"We want to let them know this is coming from a place of love, we want the parents to succeed just they like do, the kids are with us 8 hours a day and we are giving our heart and soul," says Green.

Despite the slide in the numbers, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is standing by the Richmond County school system and superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle. "I am committed to our schools, committed to Dr. Pringle, our superintendent. She has a great plan to move these schools forward and restore confidence not only in our schools but restore confidence in the parents and students who attend those schools."

Only time will tell if this academy can make progress, but one thing is for certain. Without a cohesive effort between the teachers and parents, Richmond County will continue to slide.

The academy starts Saturday, Feb. 25 at Tutt Middle School and will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will be free for all parents kindergarten through twelfth grade.

You can sign up for the academy here.

