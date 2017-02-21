Augusta health care professionals working to relieve back pain

An Augusta man is now being charged with murder after a Dahlia Drive shooting victim died. After a week of searching, investigators arrested twenty-five-year-old Tyquain Page Freeman on Sunday, May 21 in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday, May 14 on Dahlia Drive.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for theft. 43-year-old Andy Ware Johnson is wanted by investigators for questioning in reference to a felony theft, specifically, 'theft by conversion'.More >>
An Augusta resident's dog is set to be put down after being attacked by a rabid raccoon. Richmond County Animal Control was called out to the home on Plantation Road in South Augusta on the morning of May 18.More >>
Georgia DOT crews are working to complete repairs to the canal bridge and concrete slabs near the GA/SC state line. Repairs that aren't completed today will be finished Tuesday, May 30. Westbound lanes will be closed to facilitate the repairs.More >>
A garbage truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Richmond County.More >>
Doctors at Augusta University are determined to keep pregnant women and new moms from dying across Georgia. The state currently has one the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation.More >>
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.More >>
The American Academy of Pediatrics says fruit juice should be limited for children and for the very young, it should be avoided all together.More >>
Living in Georgia may be contributing to the aging of your skin.More >>
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Corporation is quietly reducing the amount of sugar added to some of its popular sodas and added artificial sweeteners to maintain the same taste.More >>
Columbia County's new rules governing signs is going through its last vote tonight. This would be the second and possibly last hearing before the board of commissioners.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.More >>
Danny was diagnosed with stage-four throat cancer, and his doctors didn't mince words when describing how he got it: oral sex.More >>
