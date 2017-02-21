Augusta health care professionals working to relieve back pain

Nearly fifty million adults in America suffer from chronic or severe pain, according to the American Pain Society. And lower back pain tops the list.

The American College of Physicians has released new guidelines for eliminating the pain. These new guidelines come with three recommendations:

Patients with chronic lower back pain shouldn't use opioid medication as their go-to treatment. Instead, their first choice of treatment should be exercise-based, like physical therapy or yoga.

Patients who have had low responses from those types of treatments still shouldn't resort to opioid treatments, but try non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

People with acute back pain should use heat treatment, acupuncture or spinal manipulation.

Therapists say they hope to use physical therapy as a replacement back brace for patients and that exercise helps the body heal its self. I spoke to Lyndsy Morgan, a physical therapist who teaches aquatic therapy and she says she sees back pain too often. "It's our most common thing that we see in here. It's the number one reason why people usually go to physical therapy."

25% of adults reported having lower back pain at least once in the last three months. Morgan says many times lower back pain can stem from having a job where you're required to sit forward for long periods of time, or having to lift people. A job with repetitive movement can also be a cause.

