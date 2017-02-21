Unisys moves hub to Augusta, creating 100 new jobs in 2017

From cyber to construction; business is booming in Augusta. And now, the technology-based company Unisys is adding to the city's growing job count.

This time last year I was on the Riverwalk as officials cut the ribbon to announce seven hundred new jobs coming to the area. Now, Unisys is closing it's Rochester location and making Augusta its hub. And with that new title, comes new jobs. Officials say this transition will create about one hundred jobs in Augusta this year.

The move came about after the technology-based customer service organization started searching for ways to streamline operations. Now, hundreds of professionals will provide support to some of the county's top government and corporate clients right from their 74,000 ft2 facility at the Discovery Plaza in downtown Augusta.

I sat down with Executive Director Dale Dye, who explained why Augusta's "untapped workforce" was the perfect fit for this opportunity. "The technology jobs, the cyber jobs, those types of jobs are not something we've had forever. So, we're working with our local community partners to build a strong talent pool. In that process, we're easily able to find people because we haven't been doing this for fifty years, or twenty years or thirty years. It gives us the ability to hire people very quickly. It gives us the ability to source people and really have a choice versus 'oh, I have to take you because you're all that's left.'"

The seven hundred total jobs are expected to be filled no later than the end of 2019. Dye says if you have a security clearance, Unisys especially wants to hear from you! You can apply for jobs at Unisys online.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.