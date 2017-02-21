Two massive road widening projects totaling over $80 million coming to Columbia County

If you are sick and tired of getting caught up in construction delays during your commute we have some bad news for you. Columbia County engineers are now drawing up designs for two major construction projects.

Lewiston Road and Furys Ferry Road are in for overhauls, and the work will begin at the same time; Lewiston Road between Columbia Road and I-20, along with Furys Ferry Road from Evans to Locks Road all the way to the Savannah River. A public meeting had engineers hear opinions on the impending work for Lewiston recently, and a popular comment was that it should have been done years ago.

"When you really look at it from the grand scheme of things, it's a pretty accelerated project given that we're able to fund it locally," says Steve Cassell, Columbia County's engineering director.

GDOT is committing money as well, so the project does not have to be done in phases. "Georgia DOT has basically assured us that whatever funding shortfalls that they'll be able to cover with House Bill 170 money," says Cassell. "Our latest cost estimates about $35 million."

$35 million just for Lewiston Road. Furys Ferry Road's widening will cost about $50 million, running the total over $80 million. Both roads will be worked on at the same time and Furys Ferry will receive considerable upgrades. "Probably include a roundabout at Hardy McManus where it will drop down to a three-lane section at the most. And will also include a multi-use trail so there's a lot more pedestrian access."

The work will affect tens of thousands of people, not to mention a lot of businesses. "Everything will be open," says Cassell. "It's going to be an inconvenience. I can't make the roadway grow out of the ground and probably, once construction starts, you're probably looking at two, two and a half years of inconvenience."

Work is expected to begin on both roads in 2019, and when it is all done and there will be a lot to be thankful for. "We're using the money wisely and what they voted for and I think at the end product, I think it will be something the citizens will be proud of what we used the money for."

There will be a public meeting held for the Furys Ferry Road widening project Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Riverside Middle School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Editor's note: Originally, this story said the meeting will be held at Riverside High School. The meeting will be held at Riverside Middle School.