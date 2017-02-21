Two massive road widening projects totaling over $80 million coming to Columbia County

A garbage truck has fallen into a sinkhole in Richmond County.More >>
North Augusta is celebrating a construction milestone that has 'take me out to the ballgame' written all over it, and the public is invited.More >>
Investigators are searching for clues hoping to find a missing Augusta teen. No one has seen 16 -year -old Latania Carwell in over a month. One Facebook group, almost 1,000 miles away in Houston, Texas is doing what they can to help find her. At the beginning of May FOX 54 talked with Tanya Tripp, a worried mother who was concerned about her missing 16-year-old daughter Latania Carwell and her husband. "By me calling my phone and neither one is answering, something is wrong wit...More >>
There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center.More >>
For the third night in a row, the Augusta GreenJackets have had to cancel their game due to inclement weather, canceling their three-game series against the West Virginia Power. GreenJackets officials say the games will not be made up.More >>
