The Temptations and the O'Jays to perform in Evans

The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards along with the O'Jays will perform live on the Lady Antebellum stage at Evans Towne Center Park Friday, May 12, 2017.

Lisa McCollum the events and promotions manager says, "we are excited to be able to offer the ultimate Mother's Day gift to all Motown music lovers right here in Columbia County! What better gift for the lady in your life than a night of music and memories performed on our very own Lady A stage?"

Gates open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 here.

