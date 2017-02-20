McCormick High football coach arrested on DUI charge

A McCormick High School faculty member was arrested last week, charged with DUI.

Thomas Russell Schnieder, McCormick County Schools confirm is the same Russell Schnieder who coaches football at McCormick High School, was arrested on Feb. 16. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 54 Schnieder was arrested after a traffic stop on the 500 block of Broad Street. He's charged with Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence.

An official with McCormick County Schools says Schnieder is still employed with the school as of Monday morning.

