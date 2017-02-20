Man wanted in questioning for card fraud - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted in questioning for card fraud

WFXG ( Source: RCSO) WFXG ( Source: RCSO)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the man pictured in this article.

He is wanted in questioning in reference to Financial Transaction Card Fraud. The incident took place back on Jan. 4, 2017 at a Navy Federal Credit Union.

If you have any information about this person, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

