UPDATE: Public invited to unveiling of Whiskey Road Project designs

For the third night in a row, the Augusta GreenJackets have had to cancel their game due to inclement weather, canceling their three-game series against the West Virginia Power. GreenJackets officials say the games will not be made up.More >>
Residents in Columbia County will be getting a new library. The new facility will be in Harlem, GA located at 145 North Louisville Street.More >>
There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center.More >>
16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.More >>
Columbia County investigators are searching for an unknown black female with short hair who shoplifted beer, soda, and other items from Kroger located on Lewiston Road.More >>
