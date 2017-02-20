UPDATE: Public invited to unveiling of Whiskey Road Project desi - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Public invited to unveiling of Whiskey Road Project designs

Whiskey Road public input meeting (WFXG) Whiskey Road public input meeting (WFXG)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The public is being invited out to see the unveiling of designs for the Whiskey Road Project. Aiken's main thoroughfare won't be widened, but some ideas to improve the road include changes to traffic light timing and the addition of sidewalks.

The meeting will be held at the Odell Weeks activity Center on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: Residents of Aiken are invited to attend a public input meeting on Feb. 20 to voice their concerns for the future of Whiskey Road.

The Whiskey Road Corridor Study is a project aimed at shaping the future of Whiskey Road. Key points of the study include traffic congestion and storm water management.

As the City of Aiken grows Whiskey road Continues to get busier. With the mall, the Odell Weeks Activity Center and tons of restaurants on this road, this area continues to see more congestion. In 2016, the city added a new Krispy Kreme where an old auto lot used to be.

According to the Whiskey Road Corridor Study's website, nearly 20,000 cars travel the road every weekday. Plans to redevelop the Aiken Mall on Whiskey Road could also add some traffic in the future. So the goal of Monday night's meeting is to really be proactive. The new developers say they hope to bring some new stores and restaurants to the area by the summer of this year.

The public meeting will be at the Odell Weeks Activity center from at 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.  If you can't make it to this meeting, you can also add your comments online at the Whiskey Road Study website.

