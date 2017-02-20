Some Augusta officials want to rename Calhoun Expressway

Orange cones have been a staple along the John C. Calhoun Expressway for months as crews work on ways to make it easier to travel. If some local officials have it their way, these updates could include a new name.

John C. Calhoun is a native of South Carolina who served as a politician in the mid-1800's. It's his political stance that has some folks saying his name should not be used to identify a major expressway. While Calhoun served as our nation's seventh vice president, he is more widely known as having been a slave owner and defender of the practice.

Just last week, that legacy prompted officials from Yale University to remove Calhoun's name from one of its undergraduate buildings and now Commissioner Bill Fennoy is leading the charge for Augusta to follow suit. Proponents of the name change say the timing perfectly aligns with the $8 million worth of renovations that the John C. Calhoun Expressway is undergoing, so the new name is symbolic of new beginnings.

It is important to note that even if Fennoy were to gain majority support from commissioners, this isn't a decision they could make alone since the expressway is owned by the state of Georgia.

So, we want to know what you think. Should public monuments not be named for folks who held a pro-slavery stance or should we embrace the fact that this was a part of American history?

