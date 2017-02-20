Some Augusta officials want to rename Calhoun Expressway - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Some Augusta officials want to rename Calhoun Expressway

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
John C. Calhoun name change debate (WFXG) John C. Calhoun name change debate (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Orange cones have been a staple along the John C. Calhoun Expressway for months as crews work on ways to make it easier to travel. If some local officials have it their way, these updates could include a new name.

John C. Calhoun is a native of South Carolina who served as a politician in the mid-1800's. It's his political stance that has some folks saying his name should not be used to identify a major expressway. While Calhoun served as our nation's seventh vice president, he is more widely known as having been a slave owner and defender of the practice.

Just last week, that legacy prompted officials from Yale University to remove Calhoun's name from one of its undergraduate buildings and now Commissioner Bill Fennoy is leading the charge for Augusta to follow suit. Proponents of the name change say the timing perfectly aligns with the $8 million worth of renovations that the John C. Calhoun Expressway is undergoing, so the new name is symbolic of new beginnings.

It is important to note that even if Fennoy were to gain majority support from commissioners, this isn't a decision they could make alone since the expressway is owned by the state of Georgia. Even if Fennoy were to gain majority support from commissioners, this isn't a decision they could make alone since the expressway is owned by the state of Georgia.

So, we want to know what you think. Should public monuments not be named for folks who held a pro-slavery stance or should we embrace the fact that this was a part of American history?

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbia County to open new library

    Columbia County to open new library

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:18 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:18:18 GMT
    Harlem new library; Columbia County Board of CommissionersHarlem new library; Columbia County Board of Commissioners

    Residents in Columbia County will be getting a new library.  The new facility will be in Harlem, GA located at 145 North Louisville Street. 

    More >>

    Residents in Columbia County will be getting a new library.  The new facility will be in Harlem, GA located at 145 North Louisville Street. 

    More >>

  • Annual Community Block Party held today

    Annual Community Block Party held today

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:16:52 GMT
    Augusta Recreation and Parks (source: WFXG)Augusta Recreation and Parks (source: WFXG)

    There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center. 

    More >>

    There will be a community block party for students to attend. The 2017 Annual Community Block Party is happening today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrie J. Mays community center. 

    More >>

  • MISSING: 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell last seen April 17

    MISSING: 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell last seen April 17

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:53 AM EDT2017-05-24 11:53:35 GMT
    Missing girl Latania Carwell; Source: WFXGMissing girl Latania Carwell; Source: WFXG

    16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.

    More >>

    16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell was last seen April 17th with her stepfather Leon Lamar Tripp. See missing person flyer for more details.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly