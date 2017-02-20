Plans to rebuild St. Luke's nearly finished

The plans to rebuild St. Luke's Church in Augusta are almost finished, nearly two months after it was badly damaged.

Insurance and community donations have made the process even quicker. The charred interior is cleared out now. The church's structure is getting a new coat of paint and some improvements to its sound and lighting as well.

Even though changes are being made, the historic look on the inside will still be noticeable.

St. Luke's finance officer Gloria Norwood says, "Our desire is the sanctuary to be put back just like it was. It was a historic building. We want it to look that way. We want it to look historic, but it will also have upgrades so that it's ready to serve for another one hundred years."

The construction is expected to take the rest of the year to complete.

