Savannah River Brewing Company puts final touches on its opening - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Savannah River Brewing Company puts final touches on its opening

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Savannah River Brewing Company off Fifth Avenue in Augusta has its fermenters and beer ready to go.
The last step is a certificate of occupancy. Once the owners get that, they're open.

Guests can take guided tours through the brewery and are able to try a variety of homemade beers.
Tours will cost about $12 per person and you might learn a thing or two.

"We'll go through, tell them how beer is made," said Steve Ellison. "You know, kind of the process of making beer and then tell them the different pieces of equipment."

There is not an official date, though one of the owners hopes to have the grand opening later this week.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Storm surge tips your electronics will thank you for

    Storm surge tips your electronics will thank you for

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:10:18 GMT
    Surge protectors are a must for any entertainment center, but they do not last forever.; WFXG.Surge protectors are a must for any entertainment center, but they do not last forever.; WFXG.

    Storms can have severe consequences on your electronics, but there are ways to minimize any damage. Sticking to few easy tips can spare you from any replacement costs.

    More >>

    Storms can have severe consequences on your electronics, but there are ways to minimize any damage. Sticking to few easy tips can spare you from any replacement costs.

    More >>

  • City leaders looking to bring fleet maintenance in-house to save money

    City leaders looking to bring fleet maintenance in-house to save money

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-05-24 01:41:14 GMT

    Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic.   The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop.   It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks. "Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us t...

    More >>

    Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic.   The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop.   It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks. "Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us t...

    More >>

  • Neighbor calls for action after shooting at the "yellow store" in Augusta

    Neighbor calls for action after shooting at the "yellow store" in Augusta

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-05-24 03:29:47 GMT
    Neighbor calls for action after shooting at the "yellow store" in Augusta (WFXG)Neighbor calls for action after shooting at the "yellow store" in Augusta (WFXG)

    Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper, after one man was killed at the "yellow store" on the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.  

    More >>

    Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper, after one man was killed at the "yellow store" on the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly