Savannah River Brewing Company puts final touches on its opening

Storms can have severe consequences on your electronics, but there are ways to minimize any damage. Sticking to few easy tips can spare you from any replacement costs.More >>
Storms can have severe consequences on your electronics, but there are ways to minimize any damage. Sticking to few easy tips can spare you from any replacement costs.More >>
Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic. The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop. It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks. "Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us t...More >>
Augusta city leaders are trying to figure out whether fixing their own cars is cheaper than the current plan of hiring a mechanic. The fire department is already saving hundreds of thousands with its own repair shop. It's a move that can potentially save tax payers big bucks. Last year Augusta paid a private company around 4.7 million dollars for it's work to maintain more than 1,000 cars and trucks. "Being able to manage these resources in-house allows us t...More >>
Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper, after one man was killed at the "yellow store" on the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.More >>
Richmond County Sheriff's Deputies are still looking for twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper, after one man was killed at the "yellow store" on the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street. He is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm.More >>
UPDATE: The suspect in the "yellow store" shooting has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper. He is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.More >>
UPDATE: The suspect in the "yellow store" shooting has been identified as twenty-four-year-old Sanquan Yking Nipper. He is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.More >>
On May 10 at around 11:53 a.m., the two women pictured in this article were seen placing several items into a purse, which they handed off to a third woman who walked out of the store without paying for the items.More >>
On May 10 at around 11:53 a.m., the two women pictured in this article were seen placing several items into a purse, which they handed off to a third woman who walked out of the store without paying for the items.More >>