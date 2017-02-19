Savannah River Brewing Company puts final touches on its opening

The Savannah River Brewing Company off Fifth Avenue in Augusta has its fermenters and beer ready to go.

The last step is a certificate of occupancy. Once the owners get that, they're open.

Guests can take guided tours through the brewery and are able to try a variety of homemade beers.

Tours will cost about $12 per person and you might learn a thing or two.

"We'll go through, tell them how beer is made," said Steve Ellison. "You know, kind of the process of making beer and then tell them the different pieces of equipment."

There is not an official date, though one of the owners hopes to have the grand opening later this week.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.