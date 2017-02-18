The youth played an important role in this year's Black History parade in Aiken

Despite a rash of shootings and a stabbing in the past two weeks, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is already seeing positive results from its summer initiative.More >>
Despite a rash of shootings and a stabbing in the past two weeks, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is already seeing positive results from its summer initiative.More >>
The Richmond County sheriff's office needs help finding an armed and dangerous man. On May 20, Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated assault on Starnes Street.More >>
The Richmond County sheriff's office needs help finding an armed and dangerous man. On May 20, Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated assault on Starnes Street.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in downtown Augusta. The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street at the "yellow store".More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in downtown Augusta. The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street at the "yellow store".More >>
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its annual "Border 2 Border" on May 22. Burke County officers hit the roads, checking to see if passengers had on their seat belts.More >>
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its annual "Border 2 Border" on May 22. Burke County officers hit the roads, checking to see if passengers had on their seat belts.More >>
One man's use of social media has used social media to raise awareness about the conditions on a stretch of Interstate 20.More >>
One man's use of social media has used social media to raise awareness about the conditions on a stretch of Interstate 20.More >>