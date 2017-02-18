The youth played an important role in this year's Black History parade in Aiken

This year's black history parade in Aiken brought more than tradition on its route.

Music, dance, and history are expected, but the emphasis was put on something else this year.

The celebration kicked off and more than 70 parade vehicles made a statement of pride and history.

"This is our 16th annual black history parade," said Herbert Schofield, a member of Aiken's Black Historical Committee. "It's very significant because it's not just black history, it's everybody's history."

A focus of this year's parade was put on the youth.

Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles came with kids so they could come away with a better appreciation of their heritage.

This is Michael Frazier's second year marching in the parade, and this time he brought his extended family along, Joy and Jordan.

He wanted to expose them to more than a parade.

"Show them the unity and the fellowship," he said. "And just remembering our ancestors."

His wife Earline thought attaching names and faces was a bit more effective.

She gave Joy and Jordan cutouts of civil rights champions, such as Rosa Parks.

"Teaching them about the history of people who did something positive," she said. "To make a difference."

She says her clothing is an important part of that history lesson.

"This clothing that I have on can be worn to dance and to just make a difference and brighten up somebody's day," she said.

At the end of the day, Michael hopes people can open their hearts to cultures outside of their own.

"I want us to unify and be together--always be together," he said. "Always love each other. Always care."

The black history parade in Aiken runs the third Saturday of February each year.

