UPDATE: Mother and child from Aiken County reported missing have been located

UPDATE: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms it has safely located Lisa and Blake Crawford.

Lisa Crawford, 26, and her 8-year-old son, Blake, have been reported missing under "suspicious circumstances," according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Both were last seen in the Bath area of Aiken County Saturday morning.

If you have any information about the location of Lisa and Blake, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office dispatch at (803) 642-1761.

