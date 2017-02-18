Aiken County firefighter dies in early-morning crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken County firefighter dies in early-morning crash

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

An Aiken County firefighter died in an early-morning car crash.
The crash happened at the intersection of Bettis Academy Road and I-20 at about 7:30am.

The crash took the life of 59 year old Phillip E. Turner of Graniteville, SC.
Turner was killed when trying to pass two vehicles on Bettis Academy Road while heading toward the Sage Mill Fire Station.
He hit the back end of a 2000 Freightliner that was turning onto the I-20 west ramp.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt.
There are no other injuries reported, and toxicology results are pending.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Georgia Highway Safety cracks down on violations of seat belt laws.

    Georgia Highway Safety cracks down on violations of seat belt laws.

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:38:45 GMT
    Georgia Highway Safety cracks down on violations of seat belt laws. (wfxg)Georgia Highway Safety cracks down on violations of seat belt laws. (wfxg)

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its annual "Border 2 Border" on May 22. Burke County officers hit the roads, checking to see if passengers had on their seat belts.

    More >>

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its annual "Border 2 Border" on May 22. Burke County officers hit the roads, checking to see if passengers had on their seat belts.

    More >>

  • Facebook post raises awareness about I20 road conditions.

    Facebook post raises awareness about I20 road conditions.

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:26:50 GMT
    Facebook post raises awareness about I20 road conditions. (WFXG)Facebook post raises awareness about I20 road conditions. (WFXG)

    One man's use of social media has used social media to raise awareness about the conditions on a stretch of Interstate 20.

    More >>

    One man's use of social media has used social media to raise awareness about the conditions on a stretch of Interstate 20.

    More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at "yellow store" near downtown Augusta

    1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at "yellow store" near downtown Augusta

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-05-23 01:29:14 GMT
    Shooting at the "yellow store" near downtown Augusta (WFXG)Shooting at the "yellow store" near downtown Augusta (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in downtown Augusta. The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street at the "yellow store".

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in downtown Augusta. The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Boundary and Telfair Street at the "yellow store".

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly