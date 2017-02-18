Aiken County firefighter dies in early-morning crash

An Aiken County firefighter died in an early-morning car crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bettis Academy Road and I-20 at about 7:30am.

The crash took the life of 59 year old Phillip E. Turner of Graniteville, SC.

Turner was killed when trying to pass two vehicles on Bettis Academy Road while heading toward the Sage Mill Fire Station.

He hit the back end of a 2000 Freightliner that was turning onto the I-20 west ramp.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt.

There are no other injuries reported, and toxicology results are pending.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

