RCSS; Failing schools is bigger than just taking exams

The state agency responsible for determining whether a public school is failing now says the majority of Richmond County schools are not meeting even the most basic standards of teaching. In other words they're failing.

More than 30 public schools in the county have slid into that failing category.

Several days after Governor Deal criticized Richmond County for its failing schools, it only makes sense that parents and the public might start to question what's being done to turn that around.

"Now as a school system do we have problems, absolutely and we own those and we're doing everything we can to work through them," says Kaden Jacobs, Director of Communications for Richmond County School System.

But Jacobs insists what goes on inside the schools that are failing is often as much the failure of the community around the school. "The school system can't fix the ills of the community; we have issues in our community we have to accept." And part of it is poverty. Jacobs says this boils down to simple resources for these children. "This is a huge issue. if students don't have access to the Internet or the healthcare, those things impact their ability to learn."

Richmond County is the 9th largest county in Georgia. In a recent study for city-data.com, the poverty rate here is a whopping 36.9% while the rest of the state is under 25%.

"One of the Things that we're really trying to do is to make this a community effort," says Jacobs. "And he says the school system can't do it all by itself. "If we don't come together as a community, and work with non-profits in the city, our parents and grandparents, get everybody rallied around our children were never going to get the results that the governor wants, that the DOE wants, that you and I want"

