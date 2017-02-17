Copeland Elementary School celebrates Arbor Day - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Copeland Elementary School celebrates Arbor Day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

February 17th  is Arbor day in Georgia. Students at Copeland Elementary school celebrated in a big way. The school planted a hickory tree in front of the building as a part of their program to educate kids on the importance of trees. Kids also attended a presentation on all of the ways trees and plants affect their every day lives.


Tim Womick from the tree circus says it is crucial to teach the next generation how to care for the Eco-system.
"When the students as well as the adults leave this presentation, it is guaranteed that they will not look at the trees in their community the same way. They will understand that when you live in a healthy urban forest you will be happier, you will be healthier, you will live longer," said Womick.


Arbor day in Georgia always falls on the third Friday in  February.

