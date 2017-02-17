Local doctors raising awareness for heart health in the CSRA

Heart disease is the number one cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Local doctors and hospitals are using February, which is also Heart Health month, to bring awareness to the cause. That raises the question: how healthy is your heart?

Heart disease is sometimes called the silent killer. That's why health care professionals are stressing that people know all of the risk factors, warning signs and tools to prevent heart disease. Heart attacks cause one out of every four deaths in America. But Doctors say one of the best things we can do to help with heart disease is prevent it.

There are some risk factors that we just can't control like age and genetics. But some things we can control are diabetes, high blood pressure and tobacco use. Diet is also a key factor in keeping your heart healthy.

An Augusta University doctor says the basic principles for a heart-healthy diet has been the same for decades: lots of fruits and veggies, little red meat and whole grains and a handful of nuts.

Cardiologist Dr. Vishal Arora also said his number one recommendation is exercise. "Exercise is very important. As you know we lead very sedentary lifestyles that may be related to our jobs or other medical conditions. But the more active that we can be the better it is for our body for our emotional health and particularly for our hearts."

Lifestyle modification is the first step in prevention and it can begin at any age. Dr. Arora says that just thirty minutes of moderate-intensity exercise can significantly decrease the risk of heart disease. But he also says that so many patients come in and don't know their cholesterol levels or don't know they have high blood pressure. So the best thing for you to do is to be aggressive and your doctor those questions.

