Downtown Augusta St. Patrick's Day Festival details announced

Friends with Benefits, organizer of Downtown Augusta’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival, released the events details Friday.

Immediately following the St. Patrick’s Day parade Mar. 17, the free festival will kick-off at the Augusta Common at 4:00 p.m. It’ll include Irish Dancers and multiple musician performances.

4:00 p.m. - Irish Dancers

5:00 p.m. - Eryn Eubanks & The Family Fold

6:00 p.m. - Scarlet Begonias (Grateful Dead Tribute)

7:30 p.m. - Black Dawg (Led Zeppelin Tribute)

9:00 p.m. - Gimme Hendrix (Jimi Hendrix Tribute)

There will be bounce houses, and many food and drink vendors.

If you are interested in VIP tickets, they are on sale now here.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.