UPDATE: 21 defendants plead guilty in Murphy Village racketeering case

One defendant in the "Irish Travelers" racketeering case exits the federal courthouse in Columbia. (Twitter / Charles Molineaux, WIS-TV)

UPDATE: On Tuesday, Feb. 28, twenty-one of the defendants in the Murphy Village racketeering case have pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering: Hannah Carroll, Rose M. Mulholland, Kim Mulholland, Caroline Sherlock, Catherine Carroll, Anthony Carroll, Johnny M. Sherlock, Mary Rita Sherlock, Jimmy Gorman, Leslie Gorman, Leslie Ann Sherlock, Jimmy J. Carroll, Mary Costello, Mary Gorman Carroll, Renee Carroll, Rose S. Mulholland, Susan Sherlock, Tommy Sherlock, William Carroll, and Johnny Mack, all of North Augusta, as well as Angela Askew of Augusta.

A federal judge accepted the guilty pleas and will impose sentences. The maximum sentence for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering is twenty years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson stated, “I am pleased with this outcome, but this is certainly not the end. We will continue to work closely with authorities at the local, state and federal levels to bring these individuals to justice and expose this extensive criminal enterprise.”

The final defendant, Leonard New, was unable to enter a guilty plea because his lawyer was unable to attend court Tuesday. A new hearing for New has been scheduled for March 3.

UPDATE: Change of plea hearings have been set for Irish Travelers in a racketeering case. On Feb. 16, FOX 54 reported that the twenty-two travelers agreed to plea deals. The charges stem from what investigators call a criminal enterprise run out of Murphy Village in North Augusta.

The hearings have been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

ORIGINAL STORY: All twenty-two Irish Travelers indicted last year in a racketeering case have entered into plea agreements.

An investigation by several state and federal agencies led to the Travelers' arrest back in 2016. Investigators claimed that the Travelers entered into a "criminal enterprise" run out of Murphy Village in North Augusta and were subject to being tried under the RICO Act. Twenty-two members of the community were indicted back on forty-five charges including wire fraud, mail fraud, receiving stolen goods and conspiracy.

All the defendants agreed to plead guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering. The penalty for that crime consists of up to twenty years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, three years of supervised release, and a special assessment of $100.

