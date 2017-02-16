Augusta University launching study to help adults with autism

A local doctor is working to bring awareness to a cause that is often forgotten. Dr. Teal Benevides and a group of students at Augusta University are working on a study that focuses on adults with Autism. The group will partner with multiple adults living with autism across the country. Many times autism is often thought of as something that is associated with children.

"In the next decade we're going to have more than half a million adults with autism who age out of school systems and in general those health and post secondary outcomes are poor," said Dr. Benevides.

Adults with autism have higher health risks than people in their age group without autism. The study is set to launch in about a month.

