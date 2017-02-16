Augusta celebrates Arbor Day with kids

Each year Augusta sets dedicates one day to recognize the planting of trees and increasing awareness of their importance. It's also known as Arbor Day. Arbor day is also a good opportunity for homeowners to take stock of trees growing on their property. It's a good time to check the trees' health; look for disease and insect infestation.

Augusta's Recreation and Parks Department, representatives from the Augusta Tree Commission, Georgia Forestry Commission, and area schoolchildren will plant trees at schools on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

This year's theme is "We all need trees!" The program will help educate children on the benefits of planting and caring for trees. Festivities begin at 8:45 a.m. at Copeland Elementary School with the planting of a Hickory, and 9 a.m. with the planting of a Bald Cypress at Lake Forest Hills Elementary School.