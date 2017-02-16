Boil water advisory issued for Valley Public Service customers

The Valley Public Service Authority Water System has implemented a boil water advisory.

The advisory affects residents on Pinegrove Road, Old Chavous Road, Bailey Drive, Sapp Drive, Divine Drive, Pepper Branch Road, Scottsville Road, C.C. Camp Road, Storm Court and a portion of Storm Branch Road. The advisory comes as the result of a waterline break on Feb. 16 that resulted in customers' water being turned off for around six hours.

Once water service is restored, customers are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking until further notice. There is no detected contamination in the system, but the advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at 803-593-2053.

