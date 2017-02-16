Augusta ranked as 10th least healthy city in America

Many of the hospitals and Universities here in Augusta are ranked among the highest in the nation. But now the City of Augusta is topping a new list as one of the country's least healthy cities. A new study from Wallet Hub ranks Augusta as the 10th least healthy city in America.

The list compared 150 of the most populated cities in the country. The data was based on health care, food, fitness and green space. The green space refers to physical activity, hinting that people in Augusta should put in a bit more physical activity.

Augusta's lowest scores were in the fitness category and the food category. Scores for the food category are based on things like healthy restaurants per capita, farmers markets per capita and share of obese residents. 30% percent of adults in Georgia are overweight.

Dr. Tarak Patel hopes that this ranking will be a learning lesson. "It all starts with education. Including our children. In the schools, we need to make sure kids are learning about healthy habits, healthy diet." Dr. Patel says that just eating more greens a vegetables can be a good start and adding more steps to your day.

Augusta was also on the list for one of the top cities with the most dieticians and nutritionists per capita, with five times the difference of cities like Las Vegas and Chattanooga.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.