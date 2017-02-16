GA "upskirt" bill passes State Senate, now moves to House

A bill that would make it illegal to secretly record video under someone's clothing has moved forward in the Georgia Senate.

On Wednesday, the State Senate unanimously passed the "upskirt" bill. It now heads to the House. That vote is expected to come in the next few weeks.

The bill is in response to a case where surveillance video captured a man filming up a woman's skirt while she was grocery shopping. A court ruled that the man did not break the law.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.