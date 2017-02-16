New Augusta marshal Ramone Lamkin holds meet-and-greet with publ - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

New Augusta marshal Ramone Lamkin holds meet-and-greet with public

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

For the first time in about thirty years, there's a new marshal in the city of Augusta. And he wants you to get to know who he is and what the Marshall's Office does.

FOX 54 has been covering Ramone Lamkin's historical campaign since day one and one of his commitment has always been to make the marshal's office more visible and accessible to the residents of Augusta. On Thursday, Feb. 16, Lamkin will host a meet and greet for the community to come in and get a feel for how things work in the department. 

Augusta's Marshal's Office is responsible for enforcing ordinances, providing security for government buildings like the courthouse and helping to keep the city clean of trash and debris by writing citations.

With five different divisions under his watch, Lamkin says he wants to make sure residents are clear about what services are available to them. He explains why visibility is so important to this administration. "I saw some things in the marshal's office that I thought we could do better in the community and do things different. So, what better way to effect change than from the top."

The meet and greet will kick off at 5:00 p.m. For folks who can't make it out Thursday, there will be two more opportunities to shake hands with the marshal: Feb. 21 at Diamond Lakes Community Center and Feb. 23 at May Park Community Center.

