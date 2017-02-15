H54K: Taylor and Talia Gordon

This week on our High 5 4 Kids segment, we introduce you to a pair of twins.

They share the same birthday and also share the same passion for helping Aiken County.

They call themselves "Team Taylor and Talia."

Taylor and Talia Gordon say since birth they were destined to have an impact in their community in Aiken County.

"We've been doing this since we were 8 so it's just like the norm for us, it feels great to give back to the community," says Talia.

For at least one Saturday out of the month both twins donate their time to the elderly. Passing out meals and listening to senior citizen's stories. But their volunteer work doesn't stop there.

"Actually I donated over 100 backpacks this past summer to kids in need in our community," says Taylor.

National Honors Society. Student Council. Recent Winners of the Girls of Merit Award, all Accolades they've received together.

Taylor Gordon "The best feeling ever knowing you have somebody there with you to support you with everything you do," says Taylor.

Talia says having your best friend by your side is a feeling that is second to none. "It gives me a sense of security knowing that regardless I'll always be accepted and loved by someone."

But Team Taylor & Talia know they won't always be together. The Seniors will be graduating in June and will go their separate ways but that doesn't mean they'll lose their connection to the community.

"We can watch each other do better things and watch each other grow and we'll be growing together," says Talia.

Taylor plans on attending Lander University this fall with aspirations of becoming a journalist and Talia plans on majoring in Pre-Law at the University of South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.?