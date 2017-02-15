NWS: Straight line wind damage confirmed 4 miles north of Barnwell

The National Weather Service - Columbia has confirmed straight line wind damage four miles north of Barnwell, SC.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 80 mph winds knocked down trees, primarily in the vicinity of Reynolds Road and Ashleigh Road.

NWS officials state that it was inconclusive if a tornado touched down in the area due to the path of an earlier tornado that touched down in the area on Jan. 21.

There were some pine trees believe to have been damaged Wednesday that were snapped and uprooted, but they were all facing toward the northeast or east-northeast, leading toward the determination that straight line winds occurred.

